Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOMD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 392.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,276,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 81.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,313,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,582,000 after purchasing an additional 301,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

