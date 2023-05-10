Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.59

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.59 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.30). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.30), with a volume of 40,654 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.61) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Norcros Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The company has a market capitalization of £156.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.69 and a beta of 1.30.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Featured Articles

