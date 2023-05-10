Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4272 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 129,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,315. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHYDY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

