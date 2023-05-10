Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197. Northern Revival Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 1,445.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,011 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,389,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 696,587 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Northern Revival Acquisition by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 891,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 692,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,984,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

