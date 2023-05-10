Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Down 8.7%

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.34 and last traded at C$29.73. 580,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 745,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NPI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.60.

Northland Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.87.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2680015 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

