Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Shares Down 1.9%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 58,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 56,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMG. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.