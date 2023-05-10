Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Shares Down 1.9%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 58,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 56,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMG. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.