Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32. 1,370,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,081,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Novavax by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.