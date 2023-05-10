NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

Shares of NTDTY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NTT DATA has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.14.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

