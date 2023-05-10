Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 1,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

