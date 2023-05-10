Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.