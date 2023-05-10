Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.32

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 48933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

