Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NOM opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

