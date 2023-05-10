Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.3 %

NXP opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $247,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

