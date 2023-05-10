NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 40,115 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.0 %

NXPI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $165.07. 623,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.93. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.