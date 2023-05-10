Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Financial Analysis

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 17.81% 7.64% 0.82% Oak Valley Bancorp 34.30% 25.40% 1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Northwest and Oak Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.87%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Financial Northwest pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $62.49 million 1.48 $13.24 million $1.32 7.67 Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 2.91 $22.90 million $3.62 6.48

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

