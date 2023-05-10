Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 397,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 518,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

