Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,560 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

