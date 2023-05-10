OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

About OC Oerlikon

(Get Rating)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.