Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Insider Transactions at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

