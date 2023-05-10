Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 1st

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPINL opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

