OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.62. 96,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 63,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $72.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
