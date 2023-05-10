OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Up 4%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $47.81. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $1.36. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

