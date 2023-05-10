Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, an increase of 982.1% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Wednesday. 262,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 8,391.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

