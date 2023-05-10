Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 50,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 244,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Oncorus Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.82.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
