Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 50,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 244,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Oncorus Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oncorus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

