OneMain (OMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

OneMain (NYSE: OMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2023 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00.

4/26/2023 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $48.00.

4/20/2023 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2023 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00.

3/16/2023 – OneMain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OneMain Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 752,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OneMain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

