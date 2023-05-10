Oppenheimer Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $75.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.61% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Twilio by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

