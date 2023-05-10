OriginTrail Market Capitalization Hits $111.55 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $111.55 million and approximately $584,909.03 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

