Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 6,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

