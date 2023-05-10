Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:OXBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 965. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Oxford Bank has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

