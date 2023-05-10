Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oxford Bank Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:OXBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 965. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Oxford Bank has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $32.95.
Oxford Bank Company Profile
