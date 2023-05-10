Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 184,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 153.89%. The company had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

