Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 21,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

