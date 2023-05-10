Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.30

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 442433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

PCRFY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

