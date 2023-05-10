Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down 0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 17.75 and a 52 week high of 36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 23.36.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.