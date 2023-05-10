Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down 0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 17.75 and a 52 week high of 36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 23.36.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

