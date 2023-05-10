Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 24,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.89. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

