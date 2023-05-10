Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 24,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

