Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $34.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PYCR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

