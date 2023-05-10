Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,063.33.

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.62) to GBX 980 ($12.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.55) to GBX 950 ($11.99) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 6,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

