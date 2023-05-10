Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 3%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 100,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 126,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.97 million, a PE ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

