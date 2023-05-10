Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Position Reduced by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Permian Resources Trading Down 7.0 %

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

