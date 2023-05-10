Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.96 and traded as high as C$2.00. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 222,407 shares traded.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

