Perseverance Asset Management International Sells 15,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perseverance Asset Management International trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.2% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. 1,918,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,882,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $439.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

