Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.48. 13,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 13,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Persimmon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 13.26%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

