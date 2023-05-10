Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,032.58

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $10,032.58 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for about $2,029.28 or 0.07225344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 769 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

