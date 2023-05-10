PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 3.4%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

PharmaCielo Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About PharmaCielo

(Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.