Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $117,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. 488,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,439. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.