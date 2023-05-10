PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PHX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,348. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.