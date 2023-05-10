PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 75.9% in April

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGP. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,814. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

