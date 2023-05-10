PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,218,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,139% from the previous session’s volume of 98,382 shares.The stock last traded at $94.89 and had previously closed at $94.76.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 761.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.