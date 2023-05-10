Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$449.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

