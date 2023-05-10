Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PW opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

