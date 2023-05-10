Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:PW opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.
